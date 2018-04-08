AllSafe (ASAFE2) Achieves Market Cap of $70,010.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE2) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $70,010.00 and approximately $4,637.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 48.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000374 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 8,200,310 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

