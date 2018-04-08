Allstate (ALL) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Allstate (NYSE:ALL) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allstate earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.283380567955 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.90. 2,159,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Allstate has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,992.52, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allstate from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

