Ally Financial (ALLY) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ally Financial and Zurich Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $9.87 billion 1.17 $929.00 million $2.39 11.14 Zurich Insurance Group $63.96 billion 0.73 $3.00 billion $1.99 15.63

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ally Financial. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurich Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ally Financial and Zurich Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 1 3 12 0 2.69 Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Ally Financial presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 13.73% 8.10% 0.66% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Zurich Insurance Group does not pay a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Zurich Insurance Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment provides automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers. Its automotive finance services include providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, and fleet financing. This segment also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. Its primary focus is on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides digital wealth management and online brokerage platform services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, automotive, and cyber risk insurance products; and international programs, risk engineering, claims, and captive services. In addition, it offers employee benefits and group risk solutions, corporate investment plans, multi-employer savings plans, pension plans, captive services, and pooling solutions, as well as international programs for employees. Further, the company provides non-claims administrative and management services to the farmers' exchanges; and reinsurance services. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.