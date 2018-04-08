Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,574,476,000 after buying an additional 589,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,409,850,000 after buying an additional 826,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,971,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,696,484,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,842,000 after buying an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,983,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,593,000 after buying an additional 155,151 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr cut Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

GOOG traded down $20.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,007.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $699,674.25, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $817.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $197,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total value of $4,508,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

