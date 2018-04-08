Alphabit Price Tops $32.41 (ABC)

Alphabit (CURRENCY:ABC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Alphabit has traded flat against the dollar. One Alphabit token can currently be bought for about $32.41 or 0.00460921 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Alphabit has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $146.00 worth of Alphabit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00688084 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00173356 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050831 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Alphabit

Alphabit was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Alphabit’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alphabit is www.alphabitcoinfund.com. Alphabit’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN.

Buying and Selling Alphabit

Alphabit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Alphabit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphabit must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphabit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

