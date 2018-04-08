Altcoin Price Hits $17.93 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:ALT)

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Altcoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Altcoin token can now be purchased for $17.93 or 0.00254921 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Altcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $31.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Version (V) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000203 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Altcoin Token Profile

Altcoin (CRYPTO:ALT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Altcoin’s official website is altcoinmarketcap.com.

Altcoin Token Trading

Altcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Altcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

