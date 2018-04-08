Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Share Price

Media coverage about Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altice USA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8406283132983 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 942,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,349. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $13,635.76 and a P/E ratio of 925.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

