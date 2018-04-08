Altria Group Inc (MO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,840. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $114,768.11, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $410,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

