Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.1% of Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.99.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121,343.66, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

