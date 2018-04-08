Altria Group (MO) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Altria Group (NYSE:MO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Altria Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.4404081907083 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $121,343.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

In other Altria Group news, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $410,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

