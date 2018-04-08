Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $1,578.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amazon has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, President Trump’s recent tweet attacks have somewhat dented the momentum. Nevertheless, the company’s expanding AWS enterprise customer base and increasing number of paid Prime members is positive. AWS generates much higher margins than retail, positively impacting Amazon’s profitability. However, increased operating expenses to support expansion of its business into new markets and territories, localize the availability of products and grow its content will keep margins under pressure. The company has been rumored to acquire India’s dominant e-Commerce provider Flipkart, which although has slim chances to get approval, will boost its market share. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release.”

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,460.00 price objective (up from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,494.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,405.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702,802.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $884.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total transaction of $379,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/amazon-com-amzn-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.