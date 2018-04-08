Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $465,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,003,758,000 after acquiring an additional 764,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,925,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,160,193,000 after acquiring an additional 554,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,711,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,368,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,737,796,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,005,838,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total transaction of $387,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,499,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,405.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680,281.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $884.49 and a 52-week high of $1,617.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,313.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,385.00 target price (up from $1,375.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,494.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

