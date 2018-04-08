Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ambarella earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.5663188506579 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.51 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Shares of AMBA opened at $44.45 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $1,480.50, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Ambarella had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,060 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $162,394.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 907,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,173,761.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,882 shares of company stock worth $738,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

