Amber Road (AMBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amber Road’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Amber Road reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amber Road will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amber Road.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.74 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amber Road from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amber Road from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Amber Road during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amber Road by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Amber Road by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,246,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 230,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amber Road during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Amber Road by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 67,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.78, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.35. Amber Road has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amber Road (AMBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/amber-road-ambr-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-08-per-share.html.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amber Road (AMBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.