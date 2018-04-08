Amdocs (DOX) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.24

News articles about Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amdocs earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4942857412208 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of DOX traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 407,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,985. Amdocs has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $9,407.11, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Amdocs will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

