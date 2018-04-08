American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of McDonald's Co. (MCD)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130,257.93, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Vetr cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald's from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

