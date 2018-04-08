American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.11 Million

Brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report sales of $514.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $510.80 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $485.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $514.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 108,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,364,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald James Grensteiner sold 47,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,442,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,318.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,885. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,404. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,593.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.45.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

