American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,822 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of American Financial Group worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $5,806,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9,877.18, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/american-financial-group-inc-afg-shares-bought-by-guggenheim-capital-llc-updated-updated.html.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.