American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.27

News articles about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Homes 4 Rent earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1488109836254 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AMH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.71. 3,120,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,054. The firm has a market cap of $5,652.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $59,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,724.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

