American National BankShares (AMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $37.50 on Friday. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 19.74%. research analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National BankShares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase 300,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 20.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American National BankShares (AMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/american-national-bankshares-amnb-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National BankShares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.