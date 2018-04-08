Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry in the last six months. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to grow through strategic acquisitions, given its strong liquidity position. Further, its efforts to modify product and service-offering capacity to keep pace with dynamic market needs will continue supporting top-line growth. Also, lower tax rates will lead to further improvement in profitability. However, elevated expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth in the near term. Also, outflows in the Asset Management segment continues to be a major concern for the company, which might hamper its financials.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $165.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.22.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21,360.11, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $118.84 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $957,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $5,448,649.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,643,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $7,105,121. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,782,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,262,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 936,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,640,000 after acquiring an additional 149,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 649,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Hold” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ameriprise-financial-amp-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.