Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

AMSF stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,015.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.83. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). Amerisafe had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Amerisafe in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Amerisafe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $416,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,450.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $45,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,432 shares of company stock valued at $578,872. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

