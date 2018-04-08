AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMETEK from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $1,125,146.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $470,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,638. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 42.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AMETEK by 8.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in AMETEK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,074.17, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

