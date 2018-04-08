Amgen (AMGN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $194.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amgen’s newer drugs – Prolia, Xgeva, Kyprolis – are performing well. Amgen is also progressing with its pipeline and expects approval and launch of migraine candidate, Aimovig this year. Amgen’s restructuring plan is making it leaner and more cost efficient. Lower taxes and share buybacks should provide some bottom-line support in 2018. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. However, Amgen has some challenges in store, given slowdown in sales of mature drugs like Enbrel, Aranesp and Neulasta, which are facing an array of branded and generic competitors. Volume growth of new drugs may not be enough to offset the lost sales due to the decline in mature brands. Meanwhile, uptake of key new drug, Repatha has been slow due to payer restrictions. However, estimates have gone up ahead of the Q1 earnings release. Amgen has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus raised Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Amgen from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr downgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $181.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $168.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121,155.30, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a 12-month low of $152.16 and a 12-month high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 793,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,017,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,516,980,000 after acquiring an additional 909,689 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 40,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

