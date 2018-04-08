AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $1.76 Million Stake in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 116.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,203.75, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.84. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $1,079,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,953 shares of company stock worth $3,833,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

