5,963 Shares in CalAtlantic Group Inc (CAA) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,963 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAA. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,441,639 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $273,171,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,198 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,882 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,922 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CalAtlantic Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAA opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 5.91. CalAtlantic Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $64.00 price target on shares of CalAtlantic Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS raised their price target on shares of CalAtlantic Group from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAtlantic Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

CalAtlantic Group Profile

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

