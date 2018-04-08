17,207 Shares in Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil (NYSE:JBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,673,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,435,000 after buying an additional 616,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,980,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,778,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jabil by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,725,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,036,000 after buying an additional 745,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jabil by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,147,000 after buying an additional 763,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jabil by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,283,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after buying an additional 442,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Standpoint Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs decreased their target price on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $27.95 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $4,897.85, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 0.60%. Jabil’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erich Hoch sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $60,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $384,193.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,603. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

