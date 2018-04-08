12,200 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In other news, CEO Margaret Hayne sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,506,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,075,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,865 shares of company stock worth $6,907,509 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $38.54 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,183.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

