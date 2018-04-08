Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $412,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 972.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.30.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $573,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $6,855,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,955,873.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,143 shares of company stock worth $17,732,873 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $131.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,616.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

