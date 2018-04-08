64,376 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of ITT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $6,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,518,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $4,867,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $458,630.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. UBS started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $4,461.16, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $683.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ITT’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “64,376 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-buys-new-stake-in-itt-inc-itt-updated-updated.html.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.