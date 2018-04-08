Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.20 Million in SCANA (NYSE:SCG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCANA (NYSE:SCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SCANA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SCANA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SCANA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SCANA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in SCANA by 51.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SCANA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS assumed coverage on SCANA in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo downgraded SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCANA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

SCG stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. SCANA has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,518.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.21.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that SCANA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. SCANA’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

