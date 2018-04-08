Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Amyris (AMRS) Stock Price

Headlines about Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amyris earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.6760550723732 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. B. Riley started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

AMRS opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.82, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Melo sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,431.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,244.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/amyris-amrs-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.