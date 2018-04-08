Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter worth $116,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APC opened at $58.86 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,007.80, a P/E ratio of -30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -51.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $71.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $74.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/anadarko-petroleum-co-apc-holdings-trimmed-by-sterling-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.