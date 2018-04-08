Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group (ASPU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report sales of $6.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group posted sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $6.70 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $39.06 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $9.60 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Group stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,540 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.94% of Aspen Group worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPU traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 20,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course).

