Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (HSKA) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Heska had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heska in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $93.00 price objective on Heska and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heska by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 194.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Heska by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 166,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 135,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heska by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Heska by 40.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 40,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. 72,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,128. Heska has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $553.35, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

