Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 120.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,310,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $496,234,000 after purchasing an additional 162,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,596,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,516,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,985,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,971,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,962,000 after purchasing an additional 874,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 12,888,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,687,665. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13,800.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

