Analysts Anticipate Marcus Corp (MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report $157.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.30 million and the lowest is $155.90 million. Marcus reported sales of $157.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $157.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.96 million to $640.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $663.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $660.70 million to $666.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.52 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $306,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,249.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 4,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $122,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,286.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $949,790. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,406,000 after buying an additional 117,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marcus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,181,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 780,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after buying an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marcus by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marcus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 88,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.71, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Marcus has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation operates principally in two business segments: Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska, and a family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and manages hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida and California.

