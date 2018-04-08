Analysts Anticipate Shire (SHPG) to Announce $3.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Shire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.79. Shire posted earnings per share of $3.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shire will report full year earnings of $15.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $15.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.09 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shire.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.17%. Shire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHPG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $192.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen set a $225.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Shire by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Shire by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Shire by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 19.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHPG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,302. The company has a market cap of $47,548.18, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shire has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $192.15.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8937 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Shire’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

