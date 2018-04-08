Analysts Anticipate Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.53. Tailored Brands posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tailored Brands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of TLRD stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,118.80, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.51. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, Director William B. Sechrest sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $29,809.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Tailored Brands by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

