Analysts Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post sales of $1.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.70 million to $26.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $89.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1435.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADMS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $40.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $23.82. 570,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.63, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.59. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $116,930.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajiv Patni sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $32,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,360 shares of company stock valued at $164,138. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 890,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,195,000 after buying an additional 139,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 639.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after buying an additional 735,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,237 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 542,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues.

