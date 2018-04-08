Analysts Expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Catchmark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 220,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,435. Catchmark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -158.82%.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc is a real estate company investing in timberlands. The Company primarily engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands located in the United States. It is focused on investing in timberlands and to manage such assets to provide current income and attractive long-term returns to its stockholders.

