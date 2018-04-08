Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce sales of $18.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.60 million and the lowest is $17.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $15.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $18.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $82.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

CVCY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $272.82, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,014.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to provide, through its banking subsidiary, financial services in its primary market area in California. It serves over seven contiguous counties in California’s central valley, including Fresno County, Madera County, Merced County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, and Tulare County, and surrounding areas through the Bank.

