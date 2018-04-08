Analysts Expect Cerner (CERN) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Cerner also reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $19,852,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,341,469.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $14,246,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 112.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,477,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $19,290.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

