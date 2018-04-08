Analysts Expect CF Industries (CF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that CF Industries (NYSE:CF) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

NYSE CF traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $36.83. 3,400,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,592.15, a P/E ratio of -147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.53. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,863,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,448,000.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

