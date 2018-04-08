Analysts Expect Domtar Paper Inc (UFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Domtar Paper Inc (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Domtar Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Domtar Paper posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domtar Paper will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Domtar Paper.

Domtar Paper (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Domtar Paper had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Domtar Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Domtar Paper from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on shares of Domtar Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

UFS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Domtar Paper has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2,691.58, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Domtar Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Domtar Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.92%.

In other news, insider Michael Fagan sold 23,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $1,062,252.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,932.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Loulou sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $684,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at $443,420.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,180 shares of company stock worth $5,630,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,586,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,726,000 after purchasing an additional 129,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Domtar Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domtar Paper by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Domtar Paper by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 560,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Domtar Paper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 451,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Paper Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

