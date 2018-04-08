Analysts Expect Equinix (EQIX) Will Post Earnings of $4.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equinix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.79 and the highest is $5.07. Equinix reported earnings per share of $4.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinix will report full-year earnings of $20.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.65 to $24.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equinix.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $515.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $515.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.00.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.92, for a total value of $261,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658 shares in the company, valued at $736,019.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $988,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,999 shares of company stock worth $16,487,201. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Equinix by 2,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.55 on Friday, reaching $407.04. The company had a trading volume of 518,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,245. The firm has a market cap of $32,248.96, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Equinix has a 1-year low of $370.79 and a 1-year high of $495.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

