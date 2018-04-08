Analysts Expect Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intevac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). Intevac posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Intevac had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 157,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,155. The firm has a market cap of $138.97, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.88. Intevac has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

In other Intevac news, major shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 purchased 28,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $172,116.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $31,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 370,964 shares of company stock worth $2,382,072 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,741,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 338,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,307.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 228,670 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 120,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 65.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 248,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 98,468 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives.

