Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (ITT) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.76. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $683.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 615,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,499. ITT has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4,320.04, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $458,630.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 423,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,972,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

