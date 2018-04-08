Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray set a $30.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 697,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,218. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,295.12, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

