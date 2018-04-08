Analysts Expect Orthofix International NV (OFIX) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.32. Orthofix International posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix International will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix International.

Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Orthofix International had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Orthofix International’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFIX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Orthofix International to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orthofix International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthofix International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. 113,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,828. Orthofix International has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,064.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix International during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,756,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,781,000 after purchasing an additional 192,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,663,000 after purchasing an additional 132,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Orthofix International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix International

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim.

